143,200 Shares in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 143,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,608,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 29,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,057,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1%

International Business Machines stock opened at $237.31 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $192.86 and a twelve month high of $296.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.36. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.