13,500 Shares in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Tejara Capital Ltd

Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SXT. CJS Securities began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $66.14 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $414.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.74%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

