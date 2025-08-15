11,796 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC

OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 368.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,812,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,596 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,469,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,276,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after buying an additional 4,911,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,744,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after buying an additional 4,745,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,589,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,026,248 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. BNP Paribas raised Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $501,360.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,616,947 shares in the company, valued at $35,486,534.43. This represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

