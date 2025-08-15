10,502 Shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE SQM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Stories

