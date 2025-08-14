Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases Shares of 395 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $24,922,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $111.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $115.40 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

