Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,720,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,996,000 after buying an additional 7,050,781 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,812,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,551,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,269,000 after buying an additional 874,748 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,905,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,734,000 after buying an additional 590,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,783,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,383,000 after buying an additional 558,417 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Smurfit Westrock stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

