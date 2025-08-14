Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $28,000 Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,896 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 77,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 471,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,103,000 after acquiring an additional 241,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank lowered Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.