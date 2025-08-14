Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Acquires Shares of 391 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 391 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Down 0.3%

DXCM stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,445.60. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

