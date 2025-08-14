Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stake Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ZION opened at $53.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

