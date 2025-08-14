Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZVRA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 19.8%

ZVRA stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.63 million, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.02. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.96 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 149.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

