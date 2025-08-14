Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Director Bruce N. Haase Buys 70,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) Director Bruce N. Haase bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $536,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,836.79. This represents a 269.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $416.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPOF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

