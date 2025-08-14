Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,867 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $14,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $128.45 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $89.10 and a 1 year high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.92%.

In related news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTFC. Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

