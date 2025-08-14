WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at B. Riley

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WhiteHorse Finance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $196.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.82. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,026.67%.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 42,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 205,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

