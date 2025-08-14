Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.21% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $753.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

