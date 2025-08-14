Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $27.34 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 454,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 7.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.34% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,021,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 33,678 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 112,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $71.96.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

