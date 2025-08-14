Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Director Anton J. Levy Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) Director Anton J. Levy purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,848,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter worth $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $97,951,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

