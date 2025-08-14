Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 568,100 shares traded.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Up 7.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Co Ltd is engaged in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals focusing on gold, copper, nickel and platinum group metals. The company owns Sudbury Projects, Quebec Projects and Equity Investments. Wallbridge completed operations at its first polymetallic mine, producing copper, platinum, palladium, and gold from the Broken Hammer.

