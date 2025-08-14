Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $5.99. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 179,385 shares trading hands.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3%
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.