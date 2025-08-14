Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as high as $5.99. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 179,385 shares trading hands.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 213,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 54,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 38,446 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.