Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and traded as high as $12.78. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 184,409 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

