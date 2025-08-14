Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 48.18 ($0.65). Approximately 715,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 324,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.62).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Get Videndum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Videndum

Videndum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.30.

Videndum (LON:VID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (11.20) (($0.15)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Videndum had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Videndum Plc will post 25.9978425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Videndum

(Get Free Report)

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.