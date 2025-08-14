Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,542,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,976 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.5% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $95,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cvfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $71.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

