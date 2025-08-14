Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 734,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $33,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.