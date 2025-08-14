Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 96,482 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.66% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $42,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO opened at $66.61 on Thursday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $61.42.

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

