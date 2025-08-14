Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $19.22 Million Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.16% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.08 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $49.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

