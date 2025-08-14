Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 49,044 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 921,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $24,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 105,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

