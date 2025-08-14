VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $19,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $98.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

