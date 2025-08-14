Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.2857.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Utz Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.6%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTZ opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.