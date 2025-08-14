United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $415.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $309.72 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.03. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,681 shares of company stock valued at $24,618,359 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.