Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $688.2727.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $785.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $640.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of TYL opened at $580.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $577.14 and its 200-day moving average is $579.11. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $513.52 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.72, for a total transaction of $696,864.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,675.84. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.66, for a total transaction of $2,274,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,970,952.78. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,780,190,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,276,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after buying an additional 876,960 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 17,308.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 227,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,484,000 after buying an additional 226,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

