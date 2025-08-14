Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.87 and traded as high as $81.25. Truxton shares last traded at $80.81, with a volume of 260 shares changing hands.

Truxton Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $232.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter.

Truxton Dividend Announcement

About Truxton

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Truxton’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

