Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,046 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,609.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,920,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165,176 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,925.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,986,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 751.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,106,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after buying an additional 1,859,401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16,640.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 1,422,786 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,244,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after buying an additional 602,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TCOM. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of TCOM opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.06.

About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.