Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th.

Travel + Leisure has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of TNL stock opened at $61.61 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

