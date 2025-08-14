TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of TransUnion worth $45,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

TransUnion Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $91,210.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,175.53. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

