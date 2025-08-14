Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.49. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

