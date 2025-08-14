Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $337.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day moving average is $298.82. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

