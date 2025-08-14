Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,063 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,118 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $475,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,000 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,025,000 after purchasing an additional 435,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lantheus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 target price on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their target price on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

