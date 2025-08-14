TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) versus Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Financial Analysis

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Sumitomo Chemcl”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOR Minerals International $22.41 million 0.19 -$2.61 million ($0.73) -1.64 Sumitomo Chemcl $17.12 billion 0.26 $254.70 million $0.17 79.59

Sumitomo Chemcl has higher revenue and earnings than TOR Minerals International. TOR Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Chemcl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TOR Minerals International has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Chemcl has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TOR Minerals International and Sumitomo Chemcl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOR Minerals International -6.28% -8.51% -6.90% Sumitomo Chemcl 0.35% 0.80% 0.25%

Summary

Sumitomo Chemcl beats TOR Minerals International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc. produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products. It also provides white TiO2, a pigment to add whiteness and opacity to paints and coatings, plastics, and other materials; and engineered fillers for use in plastics, paints, coatings, catalysts, and industrial products. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in Chemicals & Plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Essential Chemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals. The company's Energy & Functional Materials segment provides alumina and aluminum products used for energy products; resorcinol for tires, wood adhesives, flame retardants, and ultraviolet ray absorbants; polymer additives and rubber chemicals; synthetic rubber for tires, shoes, construction materials, and other applications; and engineering plastics and lithium-ion secondary battery materials for use in electronic components and next-generation vehicles. Its IT-Related Chemicals segment provides polarizing films, touch screen sensor panels, and color resists and polymer OLED for LC and OLED displays; photoresists and high-purity chemicals for the semiconductor manufacturing process; and compound semiconductor materials for antenna switches and other components of communication terminal equipment. The company's Health & Crop Sciences segment offers crop protection chemicals, fertilizers, feed additives, and household insecticides; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates; and products to control infectious diseases. Its Pharmaceuticals segment provides prescription and diagnostic pharmaceuticals. The company's Others segment supplies electric power and steam; designs, constructs, and supervises chemical plants; provides transportation and warehousing services; and conducts physical property and environmental analysis. Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

