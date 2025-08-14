Top Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 12th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” most commonly refers to the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture or sell toys, games and related children’s entertainment products (for example, Mattel or Hasbro). These equities often exhibit pronounced seasonality—stronger sales in the fourth quarter around holidays—and can be sensitive to shifting consumer tastes and licensing deals. In trader slang, “toy stocks” may also describe small, high-volatility positions taken more for speculative fun than as core portfolio holdings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. 10,422,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. Walmart has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $987.82. The stock had a trading volume of 724,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,891. The firm has a market cap of $438.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $976.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.77. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $856.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.28. 3,559,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,896,232. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

See Also