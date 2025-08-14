Top Automotive Stocks To Watch Today – August 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, SoundHound AI, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, distribute or sell motor vehicles and their components (including parts suppliers and dealerships). By purchasing these equities, investors gain a proportional ownership stake in the issuing firm and participate in its profits—through dividends and share-price movements—while assuming risks tied to consumer demand, technological shifts and global economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $15.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $344.76. 60,422,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,467,641. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.71. Tesla has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.52. 77,106,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,165,406. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.62. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.12. 20,546,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,141,500. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.07. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.37.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 90,103,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,680,844. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $243.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,583,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,255,606. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $248.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.53.

