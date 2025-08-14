Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.90.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Get Timken alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Trading Up 4.5%

TKR opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Timken has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $87.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Timken by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 245,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Timken by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.