Thomas C. Gentile Sells 1,133 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $762.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $763.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $763.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

