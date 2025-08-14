Thomas C. Gentile Sells 1,133 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $762.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $702.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $657.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $763.99.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Company Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
