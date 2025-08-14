The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head to Head Analysis

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and Genius Sports”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get The9 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $15.31 million 6.73 -$10.06 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $558.44 million 4.98 -$63.04 million ($0.31) -41.68

Analyst Recommendations

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The9 and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 Genius Sports 0 1 15 2 3.06

Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $13.9375, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than The9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -13.94% -11.48% -8.76%

Summary

Genius Sports beats The9 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About Genius Sports

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and optimization of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalized ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.