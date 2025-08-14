The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $11.95. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 17,672 shares traded.

The New Germany Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 70.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 1,013.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 111,605 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 363,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 73,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

