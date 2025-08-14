The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as high as $11.95. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 17,672 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 70.0%.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
