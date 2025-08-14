The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Middleby worth $15,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 17.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 104,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 183.1% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $137.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.97.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.59 million. Middleby had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $186.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

In other Middleby news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 137,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.03 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,276,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,069,737.02. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

