The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stake Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $112.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.11. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas Exane raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

