Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 178,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.04, for a total transaction of $52,695,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,734,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,780,518.80. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,530 shares of company stock worth $114,090,933. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,492,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,937,000 after buying an additional 537,398 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,089,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,477,000 after buying an additional 233,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talen Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,150,000 after buying an additional 164,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Talen Energy by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,174,000 after buying an additional 95,147 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TLN opened at $380.25 on Thursday. Talen Energy has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $394.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.23. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.48 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Talen Energy will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

