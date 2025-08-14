Swiss National Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,107,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $49,787,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,601.6% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 409,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,202,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the first quarter worth approximately $20,230,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $89.27 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

