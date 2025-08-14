Swiss National Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $41,081,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $90.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.21.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.38.

About Allison Transmission



Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

