Swiss National Bank Sells 11,800 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 822,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of GameStop worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GameStop by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GameStop by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 585,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

NYSE:GME opened at $23.01 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02 and a beta of -0.72.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $732.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,764.58. This represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

