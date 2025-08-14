Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $18,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $8,420,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO opened at $99.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $121.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 270.0%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This trade represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

